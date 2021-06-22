Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NSR traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of C$509.75 million and a PE ratio of 22.61. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$18.90.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

