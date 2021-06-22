Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

NDSN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.17. 2,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.54. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

