Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 80,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,945,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nordstrom by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.