Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 80,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,945,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.
JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43.
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Nordstrom by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.