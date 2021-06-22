Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Barclays upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 517,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,969. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

