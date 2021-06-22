North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Sells C$790,000.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50.

NOA stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$573.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

