North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 6,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,788. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $496.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

