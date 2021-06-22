North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.32. 191,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,434. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.11.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

