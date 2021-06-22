North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.32. 191,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,434. The firm has a market cap of C$570.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.11.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,850. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.