North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,434. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.11. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,775. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635 in the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.