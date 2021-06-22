North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$26.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.32. 191,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.11. The stock has a market cap of C$570.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,850. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

