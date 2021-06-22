Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 7,424,342 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

