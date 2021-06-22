Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Lumen Technologies worth $151,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,873,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

