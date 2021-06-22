Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,348,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $156,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 893,516 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

