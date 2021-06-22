Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,062 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Splunk worth $142,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 406,902 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

