Northern Trust Corp Has $152.91 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of RingCentral worth $152,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $12,713,762. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $287.38 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

