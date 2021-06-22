Northern Trust Corp Purchases 301,807 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.61% of CF Industries worth $156,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.