Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,810 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $151,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 439,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

