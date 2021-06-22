Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,611 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of PerkinElmer worth $156,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

