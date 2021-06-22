Northern Trust Corp Sells 52,424 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of WestRock worth $156,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

