NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NWE opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

