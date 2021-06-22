NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a current ratio of 119.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.