Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

