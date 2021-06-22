Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

