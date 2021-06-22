Numeraire Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $27.56 or 0.00084453 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $137.56 million and $23.12 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.33 or 0.07193309 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,135 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,375 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

