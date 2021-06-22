NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of NuStar Energy worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

