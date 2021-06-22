NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $737.09 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $775.00. The firm has a market cap of $459.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $632.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $523,815,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

