NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion-6.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.16. 445,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,938,151. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $775.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $469.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $671.66.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

