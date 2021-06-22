Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches Market Cap of $80,514.36

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $80,514.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

