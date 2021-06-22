Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $141.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

