Oakmont Corp Invests $47.58 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oakmont Corp bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,576,000. PayPal makes up about 4.2% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.76. 142,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $333.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

