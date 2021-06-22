Oatly Group AB’s Quiet Period To End on June 29th (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 29th. Oatly Group had issued 84,376,000 shares in its IPO on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,434,392,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 26.33 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 19.99 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

