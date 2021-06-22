Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.06

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.