Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $312,565.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded down 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

