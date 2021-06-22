Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $935,448.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

