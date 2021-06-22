ODUWA Trading Down 20.5% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $10,093.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,464.28 or 1.00262177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

