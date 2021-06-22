Oikos Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $10,980.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,246.81 or 0.99707910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003039 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

