OKB Price Hits $9.43 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $9.43 or 0.00028892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $565.68 million and $550.39 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.33 or 0.07193309 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

