Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.22. 62,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,554. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,357. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.