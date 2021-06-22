Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Raymond James began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Shares of OKTA traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,554. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $6,561,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

