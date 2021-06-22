Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.87. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 3,173 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

