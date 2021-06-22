OneLedger (OLT) Trading Down 30.7% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.42 million and $208,277.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.