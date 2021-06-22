OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of OneMain worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.