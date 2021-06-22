OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 197,398 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 130,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.