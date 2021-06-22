ONOToken Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last Week (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ONOToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ONOToken has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $319,796.99 and approximately $571.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken (ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,409,249 coins. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

