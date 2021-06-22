Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Onto Innovation worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

