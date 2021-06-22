Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $379,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTRK stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 176,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,433. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $610.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

