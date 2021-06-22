Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-46.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.12 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-0.380 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,222. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a PE ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.