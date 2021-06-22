Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

Ooma stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 3,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a PE ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

