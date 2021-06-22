Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 11,262 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 9,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

