Open Governance Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $573,871.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $573,871.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.47 or 0.07119255 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

